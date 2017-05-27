PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Commissioners of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 is accepting bids for propane, burner service and 24 hour emergency burner service for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. We do have ownership of our tank.All bids received will be publicly opened and read at the Regular Meeting on June 5, 2017 at 6:45pm. The right is reserved to wave any information or to reject any and all Bids at the discretion of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Commissioners District #2Sharon M. O'Connor, ChairpersonBoard of Fire CommissionersMineville-Witherbee Fire DepartmentPO Box 399Mineville, NY 12956TT-05/27/2017-1TC-153021|