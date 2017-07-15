THE MINEVILLE-WITHERBEE FIRE DISTRICT #2 BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS will conduct the following public meetings for the purpose of preparation of the 2018 Annual District Budget. All meetings will be held at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire house at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue in Mineville, NY.Budget Workshop, Monday - August 14, 2017 at 6:00pm, Second Budget Workshop (if needed) - Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6:00pm. Proposed Budget Hearing - Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:00pm. Adoption of 2018 Annual Budget - Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:30pm. Mineville - Witherbee Fire District #2 Board of CommissionersPO Box 399Mineville, NY 12956Sharon M. O'Connor, ChairpersonTT-07/15/2017-1TC-157711|