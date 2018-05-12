NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 in the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, at a meeting held on the 30th day of April, 2018 duly adopted the following Resolution, subject to permissive referendum.RESOLUTIONA RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE FIRE DISTRICT #2, TOWN MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK TO TRADE OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY OF FIRE DISTRICT CONSISTING OF A 2006 RESCUE TRUCK, WHICH VEHICLE IS NO LONGER NECESSARY FOR ANY OF THE USE OR PURPOSE OF THE DISTRICT AT SUCH TIME AND UPON SUCH TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS THE BOARD INITS DISCRETION MAY DETERMINE; SAID MONIES REALIZED THEFROM TO BE USED TOWARD THE PUCHASE OF A 2005 CLASS A PUMPER.BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 in the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York as follows:The Board of Fire Commissioners District #2 in the Town of Moriah will use the monies from the trade in of the 2006 Rescue Truck towards the purchase of a 2005 Class A Pumper. The Class A Pumpers worth is $150,00.00(One-Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars) minus the $90,000.00 (Ninety Thousand Dollars) from the trade in of 2006 Rescue Truck and reducing the amount of monies necessary to be used from the Equipment/Truck Fund not to exceed $80,000 (Eighty Thousand Dollars).THIS IS NOT A COST TO THE DISTRICT #2.Sharon M. Oconnor(Chair)Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #230th Day of April, 2018TT-05/12/2018-1TC-184644|