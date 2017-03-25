MOBILITIE, LLC IS PROPOSING TO CONSTRUCT a new telecommunications tower facility located at Race Track Rd and Wicker St, Ticonderoga, Essex County, NY. The new facility will consist of a 123-foot utility tower supporting telecommunications within a public ROW on the south side of Race Track Rd, approximately 455 feet northwest of Wicker St. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6117000347-MOG c/o EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or via telephone at 781-572-0698.

TT-03/25/2017-1TC-147070|