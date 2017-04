Monica Rozell LLC Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 04/21/2017. Office in Warren Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 60 Railroad Place, Suite 502, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Purpose: General.NE/AJ-04/29-06/03/2017-6TC-150388|