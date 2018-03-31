NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Moriah BP, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on March 20, 2018. Office location: Essex County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o Rick Dolliver, P.O. Box 483, Williston, Vermont 05495. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. TT-03/31-05/05/2018-6TC-180501|