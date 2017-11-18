NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Moriah Fire District #1 will hold a public election on December 12, 2017 from 6-9 PM at the Moriah Fire House on Tarbell road in Moriah, NY to elect one (1) Fire commissioner to a 5 year term. Candidates interested in being placed on the ballot for the position of Fire Commissioner must submit their request in writing to Allan D. Clark, Secretary Moriah Fire District #1, PO Box 62 Moriah Center, NY 12961 no later than December 6, 2017. All persons who have been a resident on the Moriah Fire District #1 for at least 30 days and are registered voters will be eligible to vote is this election.TT-11/18/2017-1TC-168907|