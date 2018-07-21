LEGAL NOTICE OF BID DODGE POWER WAGONPlease take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Moriah Fire District #1 will be accepting bids for one (1) 1977 1 Ton Dodge Power Wagon mini pumper with a V-8 engine, 4 speed transmission, 4 wheel drive, duel rear wheels and a winch. This truck is sold as is. The truck can be viewed by contacting Ned Phinney or George Harrington. All bids shall be received in writing in a sealed envelope marked Dodge Power Wagon and addressed to George Harrington, Treasurer, 423 Fairy Lake Road, Moriah, NY 12960. All Bids must be received by August 6, 2018. All bids thus received shall be publicly opened and read at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting at 7:30 PM on August 9, 2018 at the Moriah Fire House. The right is reserved to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids at the discretion of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Fire District #1.July 20, 2018Allan D. Clark, SecretaryBoard of CommissionersMoriah Fire District #1TT-07/21/2018-1TC-191068|