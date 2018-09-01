LEGAL NOTICE OF BID on a 1986 Pierce pumper Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners of the Moriah Fire District #1 will be accepting bids for one (1) 1986 Pierce pumper on a Ford chassis with a Cat deisel engine, This truck is sold as is. The truck can be viewed by contacting Ned Phinney or George Harrington. All bids shall be received in writing in a sealed envelope marked 1986 Pierce pumper and addressed to George Harrington, Treasurer, 423 Fairy Lake Road, Moriah, NY 12960. All Bids must be received by October 8, 2018. All bids thus received shall be publicly opened and read at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting at 7:30 PM on October 11, 2018 at the Moriah Fire House. The right is reserved to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids at the discretion of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Fire District #1.August18, 2018Allan D. Clark, SecretaryBoard of CommissionersMoriah Fire District #1TT-9-1/18-194314|