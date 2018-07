NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, number 2212202 for an Alcoholic Retail License has been applied for by the undersigned to sell liquor, wine and/or beer at a retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 10050 NYS Route 9N, Keene, Essex County for on premises consumption. Mountain Friends Corporation DBA Baxter Mountain TavernVN-07/28-08/04/2018-2TC-191641|