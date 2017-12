NOTICE OF FILING OF ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION IN NEW YORK BY A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANYName: Mountain Venture Holdings LLC. Articles of Organization filed with sec. of state of NY(SOS) on 12/08/17. Office location: Essex County. Jacob Kerr is designated as agent of LLC for service of process. SOS shall mail copy of process 328 Blood Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NY 12932. Purpose: Any lawful act or activity.VN-12/30-02/03/2018-6TC-172445|