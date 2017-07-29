My Blessing LLC. Filed with SSNY on 6/6/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 6 Willow Way Morrisonville NY 12962. Purpose: any lawful.NC-07/29-09/02/2017-6TC-158851|
