PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-122 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given of the name and residence of every candidate for public office to be voted for within the jurisdiction of the Essex County Board of Elections at the Federal Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day.DEMOCRATIC PARTY DISTRICT: 21ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OFFICE: REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESSTEDRA L. COBB PATRICK F. NELSON DYLAN RATIGAN KATIE WILSON EMILY MARTZ DON BOYAJIAN WOMENS EQUALITY PARTY DISTRICT: 21ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OFFICE: REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS OPPORTUNITY TO BALLOTEssex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: May 14, 2018VN,TT-06/16/18-1TC-186294|