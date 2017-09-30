NOTICE TO THE TAXPAYERS OF THE NEWCOMB CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICTNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I have received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of school taxes for 2017-2018 for the Newcomb Central School District, Town of Newcomb.Free collection period will be from September 1, 2017 until September 30, 2017; Two percent (2%) will start October 1, 2017 until October 31, 2017; Three percent (3%) will start November 1, 2017 until November 9, 2017 which will be the last day to pay. After that date uncollected taxes will be returned to the Essex County Treasurer at Elizabethtown, New York.Please make all checks payable to Pauline Miller, Tax Collector, 92 Marcy Lane, Newcomb, NY 12852Pauline MillerTax CollectorNE/AJ-09/30/2017-1TC-164487|