NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of Newcomb Central School District for the period beginning on July 1, 2016 and ending June 30, 2017, have been examined by, Boulrice & Wood CPAs, PC, and that the report and management letter prepared in conjunction with the external audit by the independent public accountant has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to Sec. 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of Newcomb Central School District may, in its discretion, prepare a written response to the report of the external audit and management letter by independent public accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than January 30, 2018.