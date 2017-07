NOTICE OF FORMATION OF DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; Name of LLC: North Country Spirits LLC; Date of Filing: 6/29/2017; Office of the LLC: Clinton Co.; The NY Secretary of State (NYSS) has been designated as the agent upon whom process may be served. The NYSS may mail a copy of any process to the LLC at 39 Haymeadow Road, Morrisonville, NY 12962; Purpose of LLC: Any lawful purpose.NC-07/15-08/19/2017-6TC-157672|