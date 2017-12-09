THE JEFFERSON-LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE, NORTH COUNTRY WORKFORCE Development Boards, designated by the New York State Workforce Investment Board under the provisions of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, Public Law 113-128 of 2014 is submitting a regional plan for the period of 3 years from Program Year 17 20, to the Department of Labor on January 31, 2018.*The components of the regional plan will include*Regional Service Strategies*Sector initiatives for in-demand industry sectors or occupations*The collection and analysis of regional labor market data*The coordination of services with Economic Development partnersThe document will be available for public comment and review beginning on Monday December 11, 2018 through December 29 on the following websites or at the following locations: North Country: Ms. Sylvie Nelson, Executive Director, North Country Workforce Development Board 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903, 518-561-0430www.ncworkforce.comSt. Lawrence County: Mr. Tom Plastino, Executive Director, St. Lawrence Workforce Development Board 19 Commerce Ln. Ste 1, Canton, NY 13017, 315-379-9806www.Stlaw.org/workforcedevelopmentboardJefferson-Lewis: Ms. Cheryl Mayforth, Executive Director, Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board 1000 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601, 315-786-3646www.jefflewisworkforce.comNC-12/9/2017-1TC-170694|