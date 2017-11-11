NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Election of the North Creek Fire District will take place on December 12, 2017 between the hours of 6:00 and 9:00 PM at the North Creek Fire House located at 134 Main Street, North Creek, New York for the purpose of electing one Commissioner for a five year term commencing on January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2022, Only residents registered to vote with the Warren County Board of Election on or before November 20, 2017 shall be eligible to vote. Candidates shall file their names with the Fire District by November 22, 2017 to be on the election Ballot.October 18, 2017William H. Thomas, SecretaryBoard of Fire CommissionersNorth Creek Fire District134 Main StreetNorth Creek, New York 12853NE-11/4-11/11/2017-1TC-166684|