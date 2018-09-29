NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Proposed Budget of the North Creek Fire District of the Town of Johnsburg, State of New York ,will be presented to the Board of Fire Commissioners of the North Creek Fire District for its consideration.A PUBLIC HEARING will be held at 7p.m. at the North Creek Fire House, 134 Main Str eet, North Creek, New York 12853, in the Town of Johnsburg, State of New York on the 16th day of October, 2018Pursuant to Town law 105, the Board of Fire Commissioners must hold a public hearing on the budget, make the proposed budget available to the public prior to the public hearing, allow the public to comment on the budget at the public hearing. This public hearing must be held to allow Maximum public participation in the hearing.The purpose of the public hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor of or against the proposed budget as it is submitt ed, or for or against any item or items contained in the proposed budget and hearing all persons interested in the subject concerning the same. That a copy of the proposed budget is available at the office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Johnsburg at 219 Main Street, North Creek , New York where it may be inspected by any interested person during regular business hours.Date: September 25, 2018 Board of Fire Commissioners North Creek Fire DistrictPO Box 62134 Main StreetNorth Creek, NY 12853NE-09/29-10/6/2018-2TC-196804|