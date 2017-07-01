NOTICE TO BIDDERS THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT invites Sealed Bids for Pedestrian Bridge Reconstruction. Sealed Bids will be received by the North Warren Central School District, 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, NY 12817 until 4:00pm local time on July 19, 2017, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the following Bridge work.Any proposal received after the time and date above stated will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Each Bid must be made upon the prepared bidding sheets, in duplicate, furnished with the Contract documents, and sealed within an opaque envelope. The contract for which the Bid is submitted and the name of the Bidder shall be indicated on such envelope.Drawings and Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be examined and obtained on or about June 26, 2017 by contacting the office of Winchip Engineering-36 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817; (518) 494-2555.Bidders will be issued a set of Bidding Documents on deposit of $25.00 by check drawn to the order of Winchip Engineering. Certification is not required. No cash will be accepted.Bidding Documents must be picked up, or if mailing is desired, the documents will be sent via USPS.To obtain a refund, bid documents must be returned to the office of Winchip Engineering at 36 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817. Deposits will be refunded as follows: a. Prior to Bid date: 1. $25.00 if initial plans (1 set per Bidder) are returned in good condition, and returned seven (7) calendar days or more prior to Bid Date. 2. $12.50 a. plans are returned in good condition, and returned six (6) calendar days or less prior to Bid Date. B. for each additional set o plans (beyond one set per Bidder) returned in good condition prior to bid date. C. After Bid Date: 1. $25.00 if a Prime Contract Bid is received and initial set of plans (1 set per bidder) is returned in god condition within 30 days 2. $12.50 a. No Prime Contract Bid (including subcontractors ( is received and plans are returned in good condition within 30 days. B. for each additional set of plans (beyond 1 set per bidder)returned in good condition within 30 days. C. No refund if plans are not returned within 30 days of aware of rejection of Bids. With his proposal, and attached thereto, each Bidder shall furnish a Bidders Proof of General Liability and Workers Compensation. No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by such Proof of Insurance.NE/AJ-07/01/2017-1TC-156214|Tubby Tubes LLC. Filed 11/23/16. Office: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Smallbiz Agents, 1710 1st Ave # 121, New York, NY 10128-4902. Purpose: General.NE/AJ-07/01-08/05/2017-6TC-156215|