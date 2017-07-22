NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the North Warren Central School District on July 13, 2017, that a special meeting of the qualified voters of the District be and the same is hereby called to be held in the Gym of the North Warren Central School, 6110 State Route 8, Chestertown, New York on September 14, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. prevailing time for the purpose of voting on the following proposition:PROPOSITION #1RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the North Warren Central School District is authorized to acquire by purchase from Gilma Enterprises, Inc. the vacant parcel of land identified as Lot 2 Area=16.75 Acres on that certain survey entitled Map of a Proposed Subdivision of the lands of Gilma Enterprises, Inc., Town of Chester, County of Warren, State of New York, map dated September 17, 2015, last revised January 27, 2017, prepared by Patrick J. Magee, L.S., Magee Land Surveying D.P.C., map filed in the Warren County Clerks Office on April 27, 2017 in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 11, at a cost not to exceed $150,000, and said sum is hereby appropriated for out of the Districts unappropriated fund balance. The vote upon such proposition shall be by absentee ballot or registered upon voting machines. The hours during which the polls shall be kept open shall be from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. prevailing time or for as long thereafter as necessary to enable qualified voters who are in the polling place at 8:00 p.m. to cast their ballots.Absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the School District Clerk. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the School District Clerk at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or on or prior to September 7, 2017, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the School District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on September 14, 2017. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the School District Clerk from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. prevailing time prior to the day of the vote. Any qualified voter may challenge the acceptance of the ballot of any person on such list, by making his challenge and reasons therefor known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.Margaret Hill District ClerkNE/AJ-7/22,8/12,8/26,9/9/17-158188|