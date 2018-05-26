Northeast Geospatial LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/1/18. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 83 Windswept Ln Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-05/26-06/30/2018-6TC-186040|
