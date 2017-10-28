ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF Northeast Swapmeet LLCUnder Section 203 of Limited Liability Company LawFIRST: The name of the limited liability company is Northeast Swapmeet LLC.SECOND: The county within this state in which the limited liability company is to be located is Clinton.THIRD: The secretary of state is designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The address within or without this state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process accepted on behalf of the limited liability company served upon him or her is: 713 Chazy Lake Road, Saranac, New York 12981.FOURTH: The name and address in this state of the registered agent upon whom and at which process against the limited liability company may be served is: Earl Miner, 713 Chazy Lake Road, Saranac, New York 12981.IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed these Articles of Organization on the dale below.LegalZoom.com, Inc., OrganizerDate: December 27, 2016/s/ Cheyenne Moseley, Assistant Secretary9900 Spectrum DriveAustin, TX 78717NC-10/28-12/02/2017-6TC-166912|