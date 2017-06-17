Northeast Telemedicine LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/10/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process and shall mail to : 675 State Rt 3. Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: any lawful.NC-06/17-07/22/2017-6TC-155304|
Northeast Telemedicine LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/10/17. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process and shall mail to : 675 State Rt 3. Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: any lawful.NC-06/17-07/22/2017-6TC-155304|
