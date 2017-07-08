NORTHLINE COMPASS, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on June 13, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Essex County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 15 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912.PURPOSE:To engage in any lawful act or activityVN-07/08-08/12/2017-6TC-157145|