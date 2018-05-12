NOTICE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE PROPOSALS Warrensburg Central School District, Warrensburg, NY is soliciting RFPs (Request for Proposals) for Comprehensive Insurance Coverage. Interested parties should request an RFP package containing specifications and other pertinent information. Proposals should be submitted in an envelope marked INSURANCE RFP and should be in the hands of the Business Administrator, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY not later than 2:00 PM, Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education reserves the right to reject or accept any or all proposals and to make award in the best interest of the Warrensburg Central School District. Quote form must be completed and signed or the proposal will be rejected.By Order of the Warrensburg Central School District Clerk:Cynthia Turcotte5/11/18