NOTICE BID FOR BLEACHERS Warrensburg Central School district, Warrensburg, NY is soliciting Bids for the purchase of two (2) transportable bleachers and transport kits. Interested parties should request a BID package containing specifications and other pertinent information. Bids should be submitted in an envelope marked BLEACHER BID and should be in the hands of the Business Administrator, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY not later than 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education reserves the right to reject or accept any or all proposals and to make award in the best interest of the Warrensburg Central School District. Bid form must be completed and signed or the proposal will be rejected.By Order of the Warrensburg Central School District Clerk:Cynthia Turcotte4/14/17NE/AJ-04/15/2017-1TC-148953|