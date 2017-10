NOTICE ALL PERSONS ARE WARNED except with those written permission from Land owner. Against Hunting, Fishing, Trapping, or Trespassing for Any purpose on 371 Peterson Rd, Putnam Station, NY 12861. Violators are subject to Prosecution under all Applicable New York Criminal and Civil Laws. Dated 10/09/2017BY Leslie Bane, 371 Petson Rd., Putnam Station, NY 12861.TT-10/14/2017-1TC-165751|