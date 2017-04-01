NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA

(PURSUANT TO SECTION 501 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW)

Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the Tentative Assessment Roll for the Town of Johnsburg, which will be filed on or before 1 May 2017

The information may be reviewed, by appointment, in the Assessors Office at Town Hall on 12 April 2017 between the hours of 8:00 and Noon. An appointment to review the assessment information may be made by telephoning the Assessor at 518.251.2421

Dated 23 March 2017

Christian R. Holt

Sole Assessor - Town of Johnsburg, NY

