NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a series of public hearings will be held by the Shared Services Panel of Essex County, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on the following dates and times; Thursday September 6, 2018 at 1:00 P.M., Monday September 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM and Wednesday September 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Purpose of such Public Hearings is to receive comments, and answer questions related to Essex Countys proposed Shared Service Plan for 2019.The proposed draft Shared Services Plan of the Essex County Shared Services Panel will be available for review and for comment at this hearing or can be requested by emailing the County Manager at danp@co.essex.ny.usAll interested parties shall have an opportunity to be heard at the time and place aforesaid.ADDITIONALLY, PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING; the Essex County Shared Services Panel shall convene a meeting of the Shared Service Panel in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:30 AM to review and discuss the Shared Service proposed draft. On September 17, 2018 at 11:30 AM the Essex County Shared Services Panel will convene an additional meeting of the Shared Service Panel to conduct a final vote by the Panel on the proposed draft plan for 2019. Dated: August 28, 2018TT-09/08/2018-1TC-195244|