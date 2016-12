NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has set Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017, at 6:00 PM, at the Keene Town Hall, as the time and place to hold the Town of Keene 2017 Organizational Town Board Meeting.

Ellen S. Estes, Town Clerk

Dated:  December 9, 2016

VN-12/17/2016-1TC-138898|