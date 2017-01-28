NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Keene has set 7:00 PM on the second Tuesday of each month, at the Keene Town Hall, as the time and place to hold their regular Town Board Meetings for 2017 and the last Tuesday of each month, at 5:30 PM, also at the Town Hall, as the time and place to hold their Bi-Monthly Financial Town Board Meeting.

The Annual Accounting of Officers and Employees will be held during the Bi-Monthly Town Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ellen S. Estes, Town Clerk

January 17, 2017

VN-01/28/2017-1TC-142139|