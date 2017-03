NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, number (pending) for beer, wine or cider has been applied for by the undersigned to sell beer, wine or cider at retail in a caf under the Alcohol Beverage Control Law at 1 Star Way, Port Henry, Essex County, NY 12974 for on premises consumption. Star Way Services LLC, The Village Inn and Red Brick Caf.

