NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on May 1, 2017 at the Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 regarding the following:Variance Application #V-03-2017 by Van Derveer - Tax Map #178.4-1-46 located at 232 Garnet Lake Rd. Johnsburg, NY.Public Hearing will commence at 7:00 p.m. Persons wishing to appear at said meeting may do so in person, by attorney, or any other means of communication. Communications will be filed with the board at that time.A Regular Meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals will follow the Public Hearing. Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of AppealsJoann Morehouse, SecretaryNE/AJ-04/22-04/29/2017-2TC-149270|