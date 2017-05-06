NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessor of the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with Town Clerk at Community Building, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May (or other applicable date).The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows1st Day May 5th Hours 9am-1pm2nd Day May 11th Hours 4pm-8pm3rd Day May 12th Hours 1pm-5pm4th Day May 13th Hours 9am-1pmThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 23rd between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, at Community Building in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your accessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.Dated this 1st day of May 2017Patricia A. OsierSole AssessorTT-05/06/2017-1TC-150978|