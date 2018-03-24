NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2018 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16th day of March, 2018, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2018 entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 5 of 2016 in Relation to the Imposition of an Additional Mortgage Recording Tax in Warren County to Amend SECTION 3 to provide that the Local Law shall remain in effect until December 1, 2020". The intent is to allow such Local Law to remain in full force and effect for two additional years until December 1, 2020. The authority to amend SECTION 3 of this Local Law exists by virtue of Chapter _____ of the Laws of 2018, enacted to amend Chapter 368 of the Laws of 2008, as amended by Chapter 397 of the Laws of 2011, as amended by Chapter 224 of the Laws of 2014, as amended by Chapter 190 of the Laws of 2016 relating to authorizing the County of Warren to impose an additional mortgage recording tax in relation to extending the effectiveness thereof.A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKNE-03/24-3/31/2018-2TC-179778|