NOTICE OF ANNUAL DISTRICT MEETING AND ELECTION NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Board of Education of the North Warren Central School District, Warren County, New York, HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Public Budget Hearing of said school district will be held in the North Warren Central School Library in Chestertown, NY on the 8th day of May 2017, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

AND NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that a vote will be taken of all those qualified voters of said School District in the North Warren Central School Gymnasium at the Annual District meeting on the 16th of May, 2017, for the purpose of voting upon the matters hereinafter set forth. Polls for the purpose of voting on the following matters will be open between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m.

Annual Budget

Annual Election of the Board of Education

AND NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that a copy of the statement of amount of money which will be required for the ensuing year for school purposes, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained by residents of the District during the 14 days immediately preceding the annual meeting, except Saturday, Sunday, or holidays, at the North Warren Central School during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS: The Board of Education has adopted the procedure allowed under section 2018(b) of the Education Law to permit absentee balloting for eligible district residents. Applications for absentee ballots for the budget vote and election of Board Members may be applied for at the Office of the District Clerk. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in said Office of the Clerk on each of the five days prior to the day of elections, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, and that such list will also be posted at the polling place on the day of the Annual Election and Budget Vote.

AND NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the District no later than the 30th day preceding the election at which the candidates so nominated are to be elected. Each petition must be directed to the Clerk of the School District, must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the School District, and must state the name and residence of the candidate. Petitions must be in the District Office by 5:00 PM on April 17th, 2017. There are three (3) vacancies to be filled on the Board of Education.

Dated: March 23, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE NORTH WARREN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK.

Margaret Hill, District Clerk

NE/AJ-04/01,0415,04/29,05/13/2017-4TC-147547|