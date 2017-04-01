NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND BUDGET VOTE

NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Warrensburg Central School District, Warren County, New York, will be held in the Jr./Sr. High School Library located at 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York, on May 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.) for the presentation of the budget.

NOTICE is also given that a copy of the statement of expenditures for the ensuing year for school purposes (2017-2018) may be obtained by any resident in the District between May 1, 2017, and May 15, 2017, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, at the Warrensburg Central School Business Office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.).

NOTICE is also given that Petitions for nominating candidates for the office of Member of the Board of Education must be filed in the District Clerks office no later than April 16, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. Blank petitions are available at the Office of the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except for holidays and on the district website: www.wcsd.org. Each petition must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the District, must state the residence of the candidate, and residence of each signer.

FURTHER NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the qualified voters of the Warrensburg Central School District will be held at the Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School Building (lobby area outside the gymnasium) located at 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (E.D.S.T.) during which time the polls will be opened to vote by voting machine or ballot upon the following items:

To Adopt the Annual Budget:

To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year of 2017-2018 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.

RESOLVED that the Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education is hereby authorized to (1) reconstruct various school buildings, including site work thereat, and acquire original furnishings, equipment, machinery or apparatus required for the purposes for which reconstructed buildings are to be used, at a maximum cost of $11,045,000; (2) expend such sum for such purpose; (3) transfer $961,978 from unappropriated fund balance to the Capital Reserve Fund; (4) expend $3,000,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund; (5) levy the necessary tax therefor, to be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education taking into account the amount expended from the Capital Reserve Fund and State aid received; and (6) in anticipation of the collection of such tax, issue bonds and notes of the District at one time or from time to time in the principal amount not to exceed $8,045,000, and levy a tax to pay the interest on said obligations when due.

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to Lease two (2) 66-Passenger school buses for a (5) five year term at an annual cost not to exceed $34,000.

Board of Education Officer at-large (2) Vacancies:

Term of office: July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2021.

Term of office: July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2021.

RESOLVED, that pursuant to Education Law, Section 259, the Board of Education of the Warrensburg Central School District is authorized to increase the current levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, to the amount of $141, 000, which shall be paid to The Richards Library for the support and maintenance of the library, with this appropriated amount to be the annual appropriation until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the Warrensburg Central School District.

Voting machines will be utilized.

NOTICE is also given that absentee ballots may be applied for at the office of the District Clerk. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or on or prior to May 16, 2017, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on May 16, 2017. A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the District Clerk on each of the five (5) days prior to the day of the election, except Saturday and Sunday, and such list will also be posted at the polling place. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds for making his/her challenge and the reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

By order of the School District Clerk.

Cynthia Turcotte, District Clerk

