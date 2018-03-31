NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION AND BUDGET VOTE Schroon Lake Central School District, Town of Schroon, County of Essex, New YorkNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Schroon Lake Central School District, Essex County, Schroon Lake, New York will be held in the Schroon Lake Central School Auditorium on May 3, 2018 at 7:00 pm for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review beginning on April 26, 2018 in the Schroon Lake Central School Office between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm daily excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Schroon Lake Central School District of the Town of Schroon, Essex County, New York will be held at the Schroon Lake Central School district on Tuesday May 15, 2018 between the hours of 12 Noon and 8:00 pm, or until those present at that time have voted, at which time the polls will be open to vote by paper ballot upon the following items:1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2018-2019 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.2. To elect two members of the Board of Education for three year terms commencing July 1, 2018 and expiring on June 30, 2021 to succeed Tina Armstrong and Susan Repko whose term expires June 30, 2018 3. To authorize the purchase of school buses at a maximum estimated cost not to exceed $200,000 and to expend from fund balance an amount not to exceed $200,000 to finance such cost.4. To vote on any other propositions which will be placed on the ballot, which relates to school business at Schroon Lake Central School. FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY BEING GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education must be filed with the Clerk of the said school district, not later than April 16, 2018 by 5:00 pm. Each petition must be signed by at least twenty-five qualified voters and state the name and residence of the candidate and the vacancy for which the petition is being submitted. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT absentee ballots are available for qualified voters, who on the day of the Budget Vote will be absent from the Schroon Lake Central School District because of studies, occupation, duties, business, illness, vacation, physical disability, or confined to a hospital or jail. Application for an absentee ballot must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the Budget Vote so the ballot can be mailed. A list of those persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be posted for inspection in the school office five (5) days before the vote. An absentee ballot must reach the office of the District Clerk at the Schroon Lake Central School not later than 5:00 pm on the day of the Budget Vote.FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at the said budget vote. A qualified voter is one who is: 1. A citizen of the United States. 2. Eighteen years of age or older. 3. A resident within the District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the Budget Vote. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the Budget Vote to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law #20018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons to provide their signature, printed name and address.NOTICE IS HEREBY BEING GIVEN that the School District Clerk is hereby authorized to amend the notice of the District Meeting and Budget from time to time as, in her discretion, such amendment might be required.Dated March 28, 2018District Clerk: Lisa DeZaliaBoard of Education President: Robert Claus Schroon Lake Central School DistrictTown of Schroon, County of Essex, New YorkTT-3/31, 4/14, 4/28,4/28,5/12/2018-4TC-179015|