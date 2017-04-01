NOTICE OF ANNUAL METING, BUDGET VOTE AND ELECTION

MINERVA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF MINERVA

COUNTY OF ESSEX, NEW YORK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Minerva School District, Essex County, Olmstedville, New York, will be held in the school library in said District on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm, for the presentation of the budget.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Minerva Central School District, Town of Minerva, Essex County, New York, will be held in the Minerva Central School Lobby in said District on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm, at which time the polls will be opened to vote by paper ballot upon the following items:

1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2017-2018 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.

2. To elect one (1) member of the Board for a 5-year term commencing July 1, 2017 and expiring on June 30, 2022 to succeed the seat now held by Ronald Sanalitro, whose term expires on June 30, 2017.

3. SHALL the Board of Education of the Minerva Central School District be allowed to apply for an additional 10% state building aid for its Energy Performance Project and the financing thereof?

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the School Districts budget for 2017-2018, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours beginning Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the main office of Minerva Central School. A report of tax exemptions, showing how much of the total assessed value on the final assessment roll or rolls used in that budgetary process is exempt from taxation, shall be annexed to the budget document.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said School District not later than Monday, April 17, 2017 between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Each petition shall be directed to the Clerk of the District and shall be signed by at least twenty-five (25) voters of the District, must state the name and residence of the candidate and shall describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is nominated and must state the name and residence of each signer.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday, except holidays, from the District Clerk. The District Clerk must receive completed application at least seven (7) days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the election if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. The District Clerk must receive absentee ballots no later the 5:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk on and after May 9, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm on weekdays prior the day set for the annual election and on May 16, 2017 the day set for the election, said list will be posted at the polling place of the election. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds for making his/her challenge and the reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Elections before the close of polls.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen (18) years of age or older, (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The school district may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law #2018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-drivers identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to a rule adopted by the Board in accordance with #2035 and #2008 of the Education Law, any referenda or propositions to amend the budget, otherwise to be submitted for voting at said election, must be filed with the Minerva Board of Education on or before April 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm prevailing time; must be typed or printed in English, must be directed to the Clerk of the School District and signed by at least twenty-five (25) qualified voters of the district; and must state the name and residence of each signed. However, the School Board will not entertain any petition to place before the voters any proposition the purpose of which fails to include a specific appropriation where the expenditure of monies is required by the proposition.

Diana Mason

Minerva Central School

Town of Minerva, County of Essex, New York

NE/AJ-04/01,04/08,05/6,05/13/2017-4TC-147697