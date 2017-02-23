WARREN COUNTY

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY / NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FLOYD BENNETT MEMORIAL AIRPORT RUNWAY 1 EXTENSION (1,000 FEET) AND OBSTRUCTION REMOVAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Notice of Impacts to Wetlands in accordance with section 2(b) of E.O. 11990, Protection of Wetlands

Warren County announces the completion of a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the proposed runway extension and obstruction removal project at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport. The DEA has been prepared in accordance with the Federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Order 1050.1F, and FAA Order 5050.4B. The purpose of the proposed project is to provide adequate runway length and required runway safety areas to accommodate the family of critical design airplanes/aircraft currently operating at the airport and anticipated to operate at the airport in the next five years. The DEA evaluates the environmental, social, and economic consequences of the runway extension and obstruction removal project. Affected resources include biotic communities and wetlands, however, the project will mitigate impacts below significance levels.

Document Availability: The DEA document will be available for download on Warren Countys website at http://www.warrencountyny.gov/gov/publicHearings/

Copies of the DEA will also be available for review during regular business hours at the following locations beginning February 18, 2017:

1. Terminal Building, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Avenue, NY 12804

2. Warren County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845

3. Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Public Hearing: A formal public hearing will be held beginning at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Heritage Hall, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801 at which time the public can comment on the DEA document. A court reporter will be available to record public comments and written comment forms will be provided for those that wish to submit comments in writing.

Public Comments: The public comment period will extend from February 18, 2017 through April 15, 2017. Please send any comments that were not provided at the hearing to the following:

Ross Dubarry

Airport Manager

443 Queensbury Avenue, Room 201

Queensbury, NY 12804

518-792-5995

