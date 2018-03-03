LEGAL NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY Warren County Memorial Airport - Draft Environmental Assessments Notice is hereby given that copies of Draft Environmental Assessments (EA) for the Warren County Memorial Airports Hangar Development is available for public review at:Warren County Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NYIn addition, copies of this document may also be obtained by visiting www.passero.com/bids. The comment period for this document closes on April 3. All written comments must be post marked by that date and submitted to the following address: Passero Associates, 242 West Main St, Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14614, Attention: Lisa Cheung.NE-03/03/2018-1TC-