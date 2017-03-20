NOTICE OF BOCES ANNUAL MEETING

Please take notice that the BOARD OF COOPERATIVE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES OF THE SOLE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT OF CLINTON-ESSEX-WARREN-WASHINGTON COUNTIES (Champlain Valley Educational Services) will hold the annual meeting of the members of the Boards of Education of its component school districts on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., at the Yandon-Dillon Center in Mineville. The Board of Cooperative Educational Services will present its tentative administrative, capital and program budgets for 2017-18 to the members of the Boards of Education of component school districts in attendance at such Annual Meeting, for their review. The following are summaries of the tentative administrative, capital and program budgets. The amounts stated are based on current estimates and may be subject to change. Copies of the complete tentative administrative, capital and program budgets will be available for inspection by the public between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Administrative Office of the District Superintendent of Champlain Valley Educational Services, 518 Rugar Street, Plattsburgh, commencing on March 24, 2017.

SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET

Total Personnel Services (Salaries of all Central Administrative and Supervisory Personnel) $565,832.00

Total Employee & Retiree Benefits (Benefits of Central Administrative, Supervisory Personnel and all Retirees) $3,228,217.00

Equipment $0.00

Supplies and Materials $13,201.00

Revenue Note Interest $0.00

Total Contract Expense $235,769.00

Net Transfers (other than capital)$131,194.00

TOTAL ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET $4,174,213.00

(Compensation of District Superintendent of Schools)

State Salary $43,499.00

CVES Salary $123,263.00

Social Security Teacher Retirement $12,080.00

Health & Life Insurance $16,557.00

Unemployment Insurance $616.00

Workers' Compensation $740.00

Disability Insurance $0.00

SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE CAPITAL BUDGET

Transfer To Capital Fund $295,000.00

Rental of Facilities $258,548.00

TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET $553,548.00

SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE PROGRAM BUDGET

Occupational Instruction $8,503,707.00

Instruction of Students with Disabilities $12,333,713.00

Itinerant Services $1,844,900.00

General Instruction $487,872.00

Instructional Support $2,316,343.00

Other Services $6,568,650.00

TOTAL PROGRAM BUDGET $32,055,185.00

TOTAL CVES BUDGET $36,782,946.00

