NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Lewis, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left at the Lewis Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person Monday - Friday 9:00-2:00 until the first Tuesday in JuneThe Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:May 9th 10:002:00May 13th 10:0012:00 May 16th 10:00-2:00May 30th 10:00-2:00 & 6:00-8:00The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday June 6th between the hours of 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm by appointment, at the Lewis Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on how to file for a review of your assessment is available from the Office of the Assessor or New York State Taxation and Finance web page. Please be prepared original and 5 additional copies of your application and supporting documentation one for each Board of Assessment Review Member.Sole AssessorDated this 1st day of May, 2017VN-04/29/2017-1TC-149277|