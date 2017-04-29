NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Keene, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left at the Keene Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person Monday - Friday 9:00-2:00 until the first Thursday in JuneThe Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:May 11th 10:002:00May 13th 1:003:00 May 18th 10:00-2:00 & 6:00-8:00May 25th 10:00-2:00 The Board of Assessment Review will meet on Thursday June 1st between the hours of 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm by appointment, at the Keene Community Center in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on how to file for a review of your assessment is available from the Office of the Assessor or New York State Taxation and Finance web page. Please be prepared original and 3 additional copies of your application and supporting documentation one for each Board of Assessment Review Member.Sole AssessorDated this 1st day of May, 2017VN-04/29/2017-1TC-149279|