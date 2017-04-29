NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Elizabethtown, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at the Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Wednesday in May.The Assessor(s) will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:1st Day 5/6/2017 from 9am-1pm2nd Day 5/13/2017 from 2pm-6pm3rd Day 5/17/2017 from 4pm-8pm4th Day 5/19/2017 from 9am-1pmThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on 5/24/2014 between the hours of 5pm and 9pm at Town Hall in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.Dated this 1st day of May 2017David WainwrightAssessorVN-04/29/2017-1TC-150041|