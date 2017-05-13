NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL(Pursuant of Sections 506 and 526 of the Real Property Tax Law)Notice is hereby given that the Town of Crown Point County of Essex has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year.From May 1 to May 24th the assessment roll may be seen at the Town Clerk's Office during the regular business hours.The Assessor will be in attendance with the tentative roll on:May 5th from 4pm to 8pm at Town HallMay 6th from 7am to 11am at Town HallMay 12th from 9am to 1pm at Town HallMay 19th from 9am to 1pm at Town HallThe Board of Assessment Review will meet at Town Hall on May 24th, from 4pm to 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessment on the application of any person believing himself to be aggrieved.Dated this 1st day of May, 2017AssessorRichard Maxwell518-597-4140TT-05/13-05/20/2017-2TC-151670|LEGAL NOTICEAll roads and trails on the Hewitt Lake Club property, Minerva, Essex County, New York will be closed from 8 am, May 20, 2017.Peter Taylor, Supt.May 8, 2017Hewitt Lake ClubMinerva, NY 12851TT-05/13/2017-1TC-151750|