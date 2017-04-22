NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL(Pursuant to Section 506 of the Real Property Tax Law)Hearing of Complaints Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Putnam, County of Washington has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with The Town Clerk at the Putnam Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.The assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on May 4th from 4 PM to 8 PM, May 6th from 9 AM and 1 PM, May 9th from 1 PM to 5 PM and May 11th from 9 AM to 1 PM.The BOARD OF ASSESSMENT REVIEW will meet on May 23th between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM, at the Putnam Town Hall in said Town to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believing himself to be aggrieved.Dated: April 29, 2017William McCartyAssessorTT-04/29/2017-1TC-149570|