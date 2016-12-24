NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)

Name: Valcour Vista LLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York on 11/28/2016. Office Location: Clinton County. The Secretary of State of New York is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. Secretary of State of New York shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 52 Old Dock Rd Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: Any lawful purpose permitted for LLCs under NY LLC act.

NC-12/24-01/282017-6TC-139057|