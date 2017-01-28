NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING AS OWNERS OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY THE TREASURER OF WARREN COUNTY.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 601 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that:

The undersigned as Treasurer of the County of Warren has on deposit or in his custody certain moneys and property paid or deposited in actions or proceedings in the several courts in the said county.

The persons whose names and last-known addresses are set forth below appear from the records of the said Treasurer to be entitled to certain such property of the amount of $50 or more.

Name

Last-known Address

Tammy L. Farr

Unknown

Jeffrey S. Fish

Unknown

Peter Lochman

Unknown

Kevin Michael Longobardi

Unknown

Francis Mondesir

Unknown

Erin Patrick OConnor Unknown

Armando C. Ruiz

Unknown

Dennis Wayne Sipowicz Unknown

Kevin Hames Winphrie

Unknown

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SUPREME COURT

#169 Matter of Marion Goldstein

Unknown

Kristine K. Flower, Esq. 100 Bay Street

Caffry & Flower

Glens Falls, NY 12801

#171 Tomhannock LLC Unknown

Thomas D. Spain, Esq.

Fowler, Doyle, Spain & Florsch PLLC

Attorney for the Plaintiff

317 Brick Church Road Troy, NY 12180

vs.

GKY Realty Corp.

PO Box 84

Corinth, NY 12822

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

W.A. Harriman State Campus

Building 9

Albany, NY 12227

John Doe A/K/A

Vinny Varley

1256 Lake Avenue (Route 9N)

Lake Luzerne, NY 12846

Kyran D. Nigro, Esq.

106 Greenfield Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SURROGATES COURT

#170 Lynne Ellen McKelvey

The Estate of Helen Dorothy Cohen

28126 Harrwick Drive

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

George Trent LaCroix The Estate of Helen Dorothy Cohen

10 Cameron Avenue

Glens Falls, NY 12801

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE COUNTY COURT

#167 N. Daigle Construction Nicholas F. Daigle, President

11 Sugar Pine Road

Queensbury, NY 12801

vs.

Michael D. Greenstein 265 S Federal Hwy Apt. 307

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441-4146

Michael D. Greenstien 10 Founders Way

Queensbury, NY 12804

Laura Greenstein-Grahl 265 S Federal Hwy Apt. 307

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441-4146

Laura Greenstein-Grahl 10 Founders Way

Queensbury, NY 12804

People of the State of New York

Unknown

vs.

Anthony McAlonen

Unknown

Posted By

Irma Russell

34 Sodom Cross Road

North Creek, NY 12853

People of the State of New York

Unknown

vs.

Peter Bratis

22 4th Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

John Dolphin

2015 Wakeforest Road

Raleigh, NC 27608

Jed Hempel

93 John Street

Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Jeremy Luck

18 Wilmont Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Jeremy Mikel

2427 5th Avenue Apt. 3C

Troy, NY 12180

Paris J. Pettiford

21 Fredella Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Scott Reynolds II

Unknown

Posted By

Justin Capen

13 Jackson Street

Keeseville, NY 12944

Raymond Tessier

164 Lamplighter Acres

Fort Edward, NY 12828

Yashin White

Unknown

Posted by

Britton Newchurch

2 Hartman Place Apt. 1

Glens Falls, NY 12801

People of the State of New York

Unknown

vs.

Martin LaRock

223B Furnac Road

Moriah, NY 12960

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE That

(A) A list of the names contained in this notice is on file and open to public inspection at the Office of the Treasurer;

(B) Any such unclaimed moneys or other property will be paid or delivered by him on or before the thirty-first day of March to persons establishing to his satisfaction their right to receive the same; and

(C) In the succeeding month of April, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed moneys or other property still remaining will be paid or delivered to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and the undersigned shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.

Dated: Lake George, New York

January 20, 2017

Warren County Treasurer

Warren County, New York

