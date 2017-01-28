NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING AS OWNERS OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY THE TREASURER OF WARREN COUNTY.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 601 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that:
The undersigned as Treasurer of the County of Warren has on deposit or in his custody certain moneys and property paid or deposited in actions or proceedings in the several courts in the said county.
The persons whose names and last-known addresses are set forth below appear from the records of the said Treasurer to be entitled to certain such property of the amount of $50 or more.
Name
Last-known Address
Tammy L. Farr
Unknown
Jeffrey S. Fish
Unknown
Peter Lochman
Unknown
Kevin Michael Longobardi
Unknown
Francis Mondesir
Unknown
Erin Patrick OConnor Unknown
Armando C. Ruiz
Unknown
Dennis Wayne Sipowicz Unknown
Kevin Hames Winphrie
Unknown
DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SUPREME COURT
#169 Matter of Marion Goldstein
Unknown
Kristine K. Flower, Esq. 100 Bay Street
Caffry & Flower
Glens Falls, NY 12801
#171 Tomhannock LLC Unknown
Thomas D. Spain, Esq.
Fowler, Doyle, Spain & Florsch PLLC
Attorney for the Plaintiff
317 Brick Church Road Troy, NY 12180
vs.
GKY Realty Corp.
PO Box 84
Corinth, NY 12822
New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
W.A. Harriman State Campus
Building 9
Albany, NY 12227
John Doe A/K/A
Vinny Varley
1256 Lake Avenue (Route 9N)
Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
Kyran D. Nigro, Esq.
106 Greenfield Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SURROGATES COURT
#170 Lynne Ellen McKelvey
The Estate of Helen Dorothy Cohen
28126 Harrwick Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
George Trent LaCroix The Estate of Helen Dorothy Cohen
10 Cameron Avenue
Glens Falls, NY 12801
DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE COUNTY COURT
#167 N. Daigle Construction Nicholas F. Daigle, President
11 Sugar Pine Road
Queensbury, NY 12801
vs.
Michael D. Greenstein 265 S Federal Hwy Apt. 307
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441-4146
Michael D. Greenstien 10 Founders Way
Queensbury, NY 12804
Laura Greenstein-Grahl 265 S Federal Hwy Apt. 307
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441-4146
Laura Greenstein-Grahl 10 Founders Way
Queensbury, NY 12804
People of the State of New York
Unknown
vs.
Anthony McAlonen
Unknown
Posted By
Irma Russell
34 Sodom Cross Road
North Creek, NY 12853
People of the State of New York
Unknown
vs.
Peter Bratis
22 4th Street
Glens Falls, NY 12801
John Dolphin
2015 Wakeforest Road
Raleigh, NC 27608
Jed Hempel
93 John Street
Hudson Falls, NY 12839
Jeremy Luck
18 Wilmont Street
Glens Falls, NY 12801
Jeremy Mikel
2427 5th Avenue Apt. 3C
Troy, NY 12180
Paris J. Pettiford
21 Fredella Street
Glens Falls, NY 12801
Scott Reynolds II
Unknown
Posted By
Justin Capen
13 Jackson Street
Keeseville, NY 12944
Raymond Tessier
164 Lamplighter Acres
Fort Edward, NY 12828
Yashin White
Unknown
Posted by
Britton Newchurch
2 Hartman Place Apt. 1
Glens Falls, NY 12801
People of the State of New York
Unknown
vs.
Martin LaRock
223B Furnac Road
Moriah, NY 12960
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE That
(A) A list of the names contained in this notice is on file and open to public inspection at the Office of the Treasurer;
(B) Any such unclaimed moneys or other property will be paid or delivered by him on or before the thirty-first day of March to persons establishing to his satisfaction their right to receive the same; and
(C) In the succeeding month of April, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed moneys or other property still remaining will be paid or delivered to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and the undersigned shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.
Dated: Lake George, New York
January 20, 2017
Warren County Treasurer
Warren County, New York
NE/AJ-01/28/2017-1TC-142341|